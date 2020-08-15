Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $221,000 in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 891.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of PSR opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $103.33.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.