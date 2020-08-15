Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $217,000 in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $817.09 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $871.64. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.43.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

