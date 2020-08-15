Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $209,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,506 shares of company stock worth $24,986,387. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

