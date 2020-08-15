Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

