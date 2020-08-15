Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $212,000 Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.