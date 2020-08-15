Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

