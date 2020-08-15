Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,295 iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $285,000.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

