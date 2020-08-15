Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,361 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 95.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $182.58 on Friday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.97.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

