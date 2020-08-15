Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,728 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,905,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 416,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,850,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.19 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

