Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $260.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.40 and a 12 month high of $262.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.61.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

