Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NYSE DY opened at $46.58 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

