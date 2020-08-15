Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

