Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Duke Realty worth $55,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 34.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

