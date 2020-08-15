DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.47. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

