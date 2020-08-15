Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dover by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Dover by 634.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

