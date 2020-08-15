DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DISH’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected subscriber loss in both Pay-TV and Sling TV businesses. The coronavirus outbreak caused severe disruption in certain commercial segments served by DISH including the hospitality and airline industries. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a lingering concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. The company also entered into partnerships with Fujitsu (5G Radio), Altiostar (virtualized RAN software solution) and VMware for its standalone 5G network. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top line over the long haul.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

DISH opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,846,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,635,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

