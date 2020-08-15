Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.41.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.