Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE:DKS opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

