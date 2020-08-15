Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Sells $522,000.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

