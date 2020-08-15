DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Up 1.4%

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14, approximately 29,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 12,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGRLY shares. Barclays lowered shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $845.20 million for the quarter. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 29.11%.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

