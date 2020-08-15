DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,908 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Beigene by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Beigene by 70.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beigene by 102.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after buying an additional 171,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $7,243,709.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,600,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,491 shares of company stock valued at $52,390,854 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $210.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.88. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $256.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.67 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

