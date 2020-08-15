DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 266.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $335.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total transaction of $458,891.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,036.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $24,007,574. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

