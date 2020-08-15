DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,005 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSA. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.09. MSA Safety Inc has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

