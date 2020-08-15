Decentraland Price Tops $0.0961 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Decentraland has a market cap of $138.42 million and $35.80 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.59 or 0.05813311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00050315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,721,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,440,725,383 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.