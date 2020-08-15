Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,780 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

