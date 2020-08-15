Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,169 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 492,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

