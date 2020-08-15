Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 365 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

