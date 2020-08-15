Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hershey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hershey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,613,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,540,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hershey by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,527,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

HSY opened at $146.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

