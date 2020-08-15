Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

