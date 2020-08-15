Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after buying an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after buying an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

