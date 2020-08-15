Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,968 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

EOG stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

