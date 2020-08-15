Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $13,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

