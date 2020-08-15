Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 97,002 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97,002 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

General Electric stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

