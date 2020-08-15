Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 41,404 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 1,714.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 996,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 55.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

