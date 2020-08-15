Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,466 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

NYSE ROK opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

