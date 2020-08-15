Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,146.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 145,649 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.41 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

