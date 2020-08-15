Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $248.50 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $251.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average of $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.