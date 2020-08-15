Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $102.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

