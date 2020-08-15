Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCF National Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.