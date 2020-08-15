Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 280,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $113.32 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

