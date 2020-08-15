Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $198.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.05. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $198.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

