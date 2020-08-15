Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $189.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

