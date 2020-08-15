Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 258.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

NYSE CNI opened at $102.48 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

