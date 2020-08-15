Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $528,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of SWKS opened at $146.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.