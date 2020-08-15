Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $29.89 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

