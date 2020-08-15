Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 127.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,009,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 570,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $38.35 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

