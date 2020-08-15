Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 317,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

