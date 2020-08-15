Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $2,477,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

