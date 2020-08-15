Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $701,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

