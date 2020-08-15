Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 120.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FMC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FMC by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $112.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.